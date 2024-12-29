Usha Uthup: I have to have a live audience, without them, I am zero

A

It’s my first time performing at NH7 Weekender with such a huge genre of artistes, in front of an audience full of energy who love a mix of music. The weekender is going to be a cracking experience for me and I am very excited to be one of the most senior artistes in the lineup! For the people who have never seen me perform before, by coming in my signature look and taking my audience by surprise by singing Skyfall in a sari, Ramba Ho and many more songs in different sets. Performing in different languages is something that I really enjoy. May it be English, Punjabi, Bengali and even a few in Tamil/Telugu if the audience requests. Since NH7 Weekender is happening in Pune, I am really looking forward to singing a Marathi song for the audience as well. I'm looking forward to the passion, love, music and most importantly, peace of it all together. Also, talking about the audience, I feel the most alive while performing for a live audience. I am a complete people's person and I am looking forward to providing the best experience to my incredible audience and to the togetherness and thrill of it all.