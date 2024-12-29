Usha Uthup: I have to have a live audience, without them, I am zero
NH7 Weekender recently returned with its highly anticipated 15th edition. Among 30+ electrifying homegrown and international contemporary artistes, the happening festival also saw Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan award winner Usha Uthup, the queen of Indian pop, performing at the festival. With her music arsenal being as diverse as her sari collection, she is known for singing in 17 Indian languages and eight foreign languages! We spoke to the singer ahead of the event to know about her performance at the festival and more.
Tell us about your performance this year at NH7 Weekender.
It’s my first time performing at NH7 Weekender with such a huge genre of artistes, in front of an audience full of energy who love a mix of music. The weekender is going to be a cracking experience for me and I am very excited to be one of the most senior artistes in the lineup! For the people who have never seen me perform before, by coming in my signature look and taking my audience by surprise by singing Skyfall in a sari, Ramba Ho and many more songs in different sets. Performing in different languages is something that I really enjoy. May it be English, Punjabi, Bengali and even a few in Tamil/Telugu if the audience requests. Since NH7 Weekender is happening in Pune, I am really looking forward to singing a Marathi song for the audience as well. I'm looking forward to the passion, love, music and most importantly, peace of it all together. Also, talking about the audience, I feel the most alive while performing for a live audience. I am a complete people's person and I am looking forward to providing the best experience to my incredible audience and to the togetherness and thrill of it all.
What does a grand music fest mean to you?
I think festivals mean a great deal to me, because, it’s the coming together of different minds, hearts, souls and passions and most importantly different people of our country, sometimes even out of the country. Also, I think the coming together of like-minded people is what fires my imagination.
Do you think we should have more such music fests, especially for independent musicians?
Not necessarily only for musicians, but I think the more festivals there are, the better it would be because it brings together the world of music. For me, it’s not about how good or bad a singer you are, but how original you are. The original will always stay, and the ones who are not original will slowly fade away. I think there are amazing singers in the country now. Hence, the more festivals there are, the more people will come together and realise that we are all equal. Also, when you get on stage, you should leave your excess baggage behind.
What do you think about the next-gen musicians?
The generation-next is absolutely fantastic, and the way they perform with so much passion, which also comes out so beautifully, is amazing! I wish and pray that this trait stays grounded. My family, especially my husband, has kept me grounded. He never interfered in my work, always allowed me to grow, and allowed me to do something that I truly love. When I came back, I was just Mrs. Uthup – a wife, someone’s mother, a sister. I mean, I love and live for the craze, and when people tell me I am doing wonderful, it means a lot because I’ve put in so much effort. I refuse to believe any artiste who doesn't want to be appreciated. I work very hard, and I do get appreciation, and that is the biggest high for me.
What still drives you to do live performances?
There is just one thing – I am a people’s person. I need to have a live audience, without them, I am zero.
You have been not just a music icon, but also a fashion icon. How many saris do you own currently? Any one that is closest to your heart?
I don’t have that many saris, though people think I have many. I'm grateful for what I have, and I would say all the blacks, reds, and maroons - these are all my favourite colours in my collection. Especially black and rani-pink, I love that combination.
Any upcoming collaborations/releases?
I am waiting for two or three things that have come up. Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salman has been released. Also, in terms of when I will be appearing in any film, well I am dying for it to happen too!