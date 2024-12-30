Asha Bhosle wows audiences with her iconic ‘Tauba Tauba’ performance in Dubai, Karan Aujla reacts

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her energetic performances even at the age of 91. A recent concert in Dubai provided further proof of her enduring talent and her ability to stay current with popular trends. Videos of her performance quickly went viral, showcasing a truly memorable moment.
Dressed in a graceful white sari, Asha surprised the audience by performing Karan Aujla's popular song Tauba Tauba, which featured in the film Bad Newz earlier this year. Not only did she sing the song, but she also performed the signature dance move made famous by Vicky Kaushal in the film. The live audience erupted in applause, appreciating Asha's spirited performance and willingness to embrace contemporary music.
The internet was equally impressed, with social media buzzing with admiration for the iconic singer. One Instagram user exclaimed, “Asha Bhosle not only singing Tauba Tauba but also doing the dance step at her Dubai show was not on my 2024 bingo card!!! Legendary!”
Others described her performance as "cute," "iconic," and "queen behavior," emphasising her incredible energy and enthusiasm at 91. One fan eloquently wrote, “What at 91…most elderly people i know in their early 60’s can’t even walk on their own and look at asha tai doing all of that with so much of flamboyance and finesse queen of everything.”
Karan himself responded to the performance with heartfelt messages on his Instagram Stories. He expressed his deep gratitude to Asha, calling her "the living Goddess of music." He reflected on the humble origins of Tauba Tauba, noting that it was written by someone with no formal musical background. He described Asha’s performance of his song as “truly iconic and one I will never forget,” adding that it inspired him to continue creating music that resonates with audiences.
Karan also shared a video clip of Asha performing Tauba Tauba on stage, playfully commenting, “I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91 better than me.”
Asha's performance was part of a concert she shared with Sonu Nigam in Dubai on Sunday. This remarkable performance further cements Asha’s legendary status, showcasing her enduring talent, adaptability, and connection with audiences across generations.