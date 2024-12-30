Asha Bhosle wows audiences with her iconic ‘Tauba Tauba’ performance in Dubai, Karan Aujla reacts

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her energetic performances even at the age of 91. A recent concert in Dubai provided further proof of her enduring talent and her ability to stay current with popular trends. Videos of her performance quickly went viral, showcasing a truly memorable moment.

Dressed in a graceful white sari, Asha surprised the audience by performing Karan Aujla's popular song Tauba Tauba, which featured in the film Bad Newz earlier this year. Not only did she sing the song, but she also performed the signature dance move made famous by Vicky Kaushal in the film. The live audience erupted in applause, appreciating Asha's spirited performance and willingness to embrace contemporary music.