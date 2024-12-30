Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Guwahati concert to former PM Manmohan Singh

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his recent concert in Guwahati. Diljit shared a heartfelt video from the event on Instagram, where he honoured Manmohan Singh, describing him as a dignified leader who epitomised grace and civility in the challenging arena of politics.

He remarked, “Today’s concert is dedicated to the late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He lived a simple life and never retaliated or spoke ill of others, a rare trait in politics.”