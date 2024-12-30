Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Guwahati concert to former PM Manmohan Singh
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his recent concert in Guwahati. Diljit shared a heartfelt video from the event on Instagram, where he honoured Manmohan Singh, describing him as a dignified leader who epitomised grace and civility in the challenging arena of politics.
He remarked, “Today’s concert is dedicated to the late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He lived a simple life and never retaliated or spoke ill of others, a rare trait in politics.”
Quoting Manmohan Singh’s own poignant words, Diljit recited, “Hazaro’n jawabo’n se meri khamoshi acchi, na jane kitne sawalo ki aabru dhak leti hai” and urged the youth, including himself, to learn from the former PM's exemplary etiquette.
In his caption, Diljit wrote, “Today’s Concert is dedicated to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”
Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 after a prolonged illness. The news prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the film industry, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to modern India.
Earlier, Diljit addressed a controversy surrounding the spelling of Punjab in one of his tweets. Speaking on X, he dismissed claims of a conspiracy, humorously pointing out the nuances of English. He wrote, “If I write ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab,’ it remains ‘Punjab.’ Panj Aab means ‘Five Rivers.’ To those creating conspiracies, I say, I will continue writing ‘Panjab.’ Is this all you have to do?”
Diljit has achieved meteoric success, not only in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema but also on the global stage. He made history as the first Indian artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April 2023, followed by Punjabi star AP Dhillon in 2024.
The India leg of Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour is set to conclude in Ludhiana, promising more unforgettable performances.