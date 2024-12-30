Karan Aujla sets Jaipur ablaze with his concert featuring Jazzy B

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s It Was All A Dream India Tour continued its meteoric rise with an unforgettable, sold-out performance in Jaipur on December 29th, 2024. The JECC was packed to capacity with over 10,000 ecstatic fans, their energy fueling an electrifying atmosphere as Karan took the stage. The concert was a mesmerising showcase of Karan’s dynamic vocals and magnetic stage presence, with a setlist that included chart-toppers like On To,Wavy, Softly, Players, Tauba Tauba, Admiring You, and Winning Speech. The crowd also reveled in timeless 90’s hits like Gulabi Aankhen, Oh Oh Jaane Jana, and Kala Chasma.
The night was made even more special by a surprise guest appearance from Indo-Canadian musical legend Jazzy B, whose unique fusion of musical styles added an extra layer of magic to the event. Their collaboration on Dil Luteya sent the audience into a frenzy, with fans applauding their high-octane performance and infectious energy.
Reflecting on the evening, Karan Aujla shared, “Performing in Jaipur was a truly special moment. The passion of my fans, their unwavering support—it’s something I’ll always treasure. A big thank you to everyone who made this ‘It Was All A Dream’ Tour a reality. And a huge shoutout to Jazzy B for joining me on stage tonight!”
The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Karan Aujla’s incredible journey—from his humble beginnings to his current status as a global music sensation. The title of the tour, inspired by his rise to fame, embodies the dreams he once had and the reality he’s now living.