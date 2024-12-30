Karan Aujla sets Jaipur ablaze with his concert featuring Jazzy B

The night was made even more special by a surprise guest appearance from Indo-Canadian musical legend Jazzy B, whose unique fusion of musical styles added an extra layer of magic to the event. Their collaboration on Dil Luteya sent the audience into a frenzy, with fans applauding their high-octane performance and infectious energy.

Reflecting on the evening, Karan Aujla shared, “Performing in Jaipur was a truly special moment. The passion of my fans, their unwavering support—it’s something I’ll always treasure. A big thank you to everyone who made this ‘It Was All A Dream’ Tour a reality. And a huge shoutout to Jazzy B for joining me on stage tonight!”