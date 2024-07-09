DJ Lyan brings Juss Nandhra and Khushi K together for a garage infused record
The instantly recognised instrumental pays homage to UK Garage classic Body Groove, re-imagined by DJ Lyan into a modern-day smash hit. It strikes a perfect balance between respecting the classics that many grew up with and embracing the fresh sounds and talents that appeal to the younger generation. Accompanied by a captivating music video set in the heart of London, viewers are immersed in the infectious energy of the track as Juss, Khushi and DJ Lyan groove to the rhythm of their infectious track. We got talking to DJ Lyan to know more.
Excerpts:
You have brought two of the UKs most exciting, emerging Punjabi stars Juss Nandhra and Khushi K together for a huge, garage infused record, how did the idea come by?
I was finishing up in the studio one night when one of my friends pulled up an old-school UKG playlist. As soon as I heard Body Groove, it hit me with a feeling of nostalgia and I knew rightaway that I needed to give it my flavour. Immediately I thought of Khushi who I had met a few weeks earlier and I knew her voice was the perfect vibe that would give it the record that real UKG feeling. Juss has that real authentic Punjabi tone that I wanted to bring to the record and he was super excited to jump on alongside Khushi to bring the record to life.
It pays homage to UK Garage classic Body Groove. Please tell us more.
This track played a crucial role in bringing UK garage into the mainstream and remains a beloved anthem within the genre. It was a special moment for me being able to bring such an iconic song to a new era and new audience, especially by giving it a Punjabi twist. Culturally, South Asians have always loved Garage too so the stars aligned.
Have you added anything or edited the Body Groove?
We replayed the sample, focusing on preserving the essence of the original track while adding a fresh twist. This approach allowed us to create a version that resonates with both longtime fans and a new audience, blending the timeless appeal of UK garage with a contemporary Punjabi influence.
Did you always want to be a DJ? How did the journey start for you?
My journey started as a producer and working with artistes mainly behind the scenes and being a producer known for my choice of sound made me a sort of tastemaker. And that’s what DJs essentially are, they find records they love and share it with fans. Also, I wanted to play my songs to everyone, and naturally, all of this meant becoming a DJ. I love music, I love producing and creating music and being DJ means I get to share everything with my fans and introduce people to a whole new world of sound.
As a DJ, what do you think is your forte? And what are you looking at doing different than the others?
My forte is my ability to seamlessly blend Western sonics with South Asian influence. Right now my focus is leaning towards the dance music space. I feel dance music for South Asians is something we’re newly exploring and I want everyone to feel represented with my music. The great thing about dance music is that everyone loves to dance, and the beats and rhythms are contagious and it's a great way to showcase our sound to the world.
Do you have plans of collaborating with any Indian artistes? Who would they be?
Yes of course, I love how connected the world is today and the fact that we can listen to anyone anywhere. I’m really being exposed to so much new talent coming from India and would love to tap in to that. Right now, I'm really feeling Anuv Jain's vibe, he reminds me of Ed Sheeran. Also, the legend Shreya Goshal - I would love to get her on a dance record.
If you love Punjabi singers, would you like to work with, say, Diljit Dosanjh or Badshah?
Of course, both Diljit and Badshah are great artistes who have been in the game for a long time making great moves to crossover too. I am a big fan of both of their music, so I would definitely love to work with both of them.