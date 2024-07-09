DJ Lyan brings Juss Nandhra and Khushi K together for a garage infused record

A

I was finishing up in the studio one night when one of my friends pulled up an old-school UKG playlist. As soon as I heard Body Groove, it hit me with a feeling of nostalgia and I knew rightaway that I needed to give it my flavour. Immediately I thought of Khushi who I had met a few weeks earlier and I knew her voice was the perfect vibe that would give it the record that real UKG feeling. Juss has that real authentic Punjabi tone that I wanted to bring to the record and he was super excited to jump on alongside Khushi to bring the record to life.