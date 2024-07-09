Indie singer Harshit Chauhan releases his latest single ‘Naam’

Renowned singer and composer Harshit Chauhan strikes a chord with latest independent release Naam. The track, a testament to Harshit's unparalleled talent, showcases his dual prowess as both a singer and composer.
Harshit has previously collaborated with notable artistes such as Aditya Narayan, Pratibha Singh Baghel and Divya Kumar. He continues to push boundaries and redefine musical prowess with each project. The song signals the beginning of a series of forthcoming releases, each set to spotlight Harshit's distinctive style and unwavering dedication to fostering independent music.
Elaborating a bit more on the song, the singer says, “Naam is a part of my upcoming EP which will be out very soon. I have composed songs with different moods to it. Some songs are romantic, some are philosophical and some are on life in general. So this song is mainly a heartbreak song and I felt that this will maintain the balance in the EP.”
Naam is streaming on all audio platforms.