Filmmaker Manish Khushalani releases his single, 'Jhula'

Jhula sonically opens up as a lullaby with ambient textures, nostalgic electric guitars and rising synths categorised by movement. The verse gradually builds into a dynamic section featuring a trap beat, and escalating horns, supported by a rooted bassline. The song’s climax features intricate vocal harmonies, pulsating synths and expansive soundscapes, attempting to offer a blend of tradition and innovation.

Speaking about the track he says, "My latest release Jhula is my interpretation of this age-old poetry that has traditionally been celebrated as a tabla and voice piece by Muhammad Khayyam. Over the years there have been re-imaginations and renditions of Jhula by artistes such as Nayyara Noor, Shilpa Rao and even a Coke Studio version. I had been deeply interested in bringing tradition and innovation together, fusing my roots in Indian classical music with my love for electronica. Eternal longing and giving into the unknown willingly and whole heartedly are two strong undertones that the track derives its inspiration from. My personal inspirations also drive from artistes who blend performed and programmed forms of music together to create soundscapes that are organic and also feel larger than life."

The music video for Jhula is a visual representation of the song's themes, featuring two girls gently swaying on a swing in a state of deep slumber. Performed by Khushi Maroo and Pooja Patel and choreographed by Somya Kautia, through the expressive art of contact improvisation and martial arts, the film transitions finding consciousness in an ethereal home to floating in a mystical forest, where the performers rise, fall and rise again, symbolising their connection and will.

With Jhula , Khushalani draws from his background to create an independent project that reflects his passion for both music and visual storytelling. One of the most challenging aspects about this project has been self-funding and producing something of this scale completely independently, while telling a story on a deeply personal and emotional level.