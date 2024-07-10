Exclusive: Madhubanti Bagchi looks back at her Heeramandi song and spills beans on her next!

A

First of all, I didn't have any interest in becoming a singer. Secondly, when I started giving importance and pursuing it, I thought that if I had to sing, then I would work in Kolkata for three or four years.

Personally, the way of working in Kolkata didn't quite suit me. I am an introvert. I don't like to go out every day. If I don't have work, then I will not go anywhere. This is just my personality. I would rather stay at home, and just do my thing. And I felt that entertainment is a field, which I think is a little inclined towards extroverts. If you can talk well if you are very good at socialising and all those things, that makes things a little easier.

But that's a very small reason. I wanted to explore a bigger industry and a bigger horizon. Whether it is Bollywood, or something else. But in general, in Mumbai, there are so many films other than Bollywood. There are so many international artistes, so many collaborations, so many independent films.

I feel that in Kolkata, it is a very one-dimensional business. Those who are doing it will keep doing it for years. It takes a lot of time to make any changes.