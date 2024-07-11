Coke Studio Tamil's Mullai Kalai Kuzhu brings tribal music to the masses

It was a dream come true for the tribal music band, Mullai Kalai Kuzhu, when they received a call from Coke Studio Tamil to be part of their peppy single, Oh Hoi. The song, a heartfelt tribute to the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures, seamlessly blends modern pop with Irula tribal music. Having never performed for such a big music franchise until then, the band members were incipiently in utter disbelief.

"Our performances were confined to ooru thiruvizhas and small stages. Our audience, too, was restricted. So when singer Arivu mentioned that the Coke Studio team was planning to come up with seven songs, and one of them was based on tribal music, and asked us to be part of it, we were quite taken aback. Since we had never worked on a song of this scale, we were clueless about how to go about it. But we didn't want to let the opportunity slip by," says KV Kanniyappan, the organiser and one of the lead singers of the band.

He tells Indulge that setting foot in the recording room for the first time was an experience in itself. "We had only seen a recording studio on television. There was a pin-drop silence in the studio, and it felt a tad intimidating at the outset. But the irony was that we couldn't hear ourselves in the recording booth. The song's composer, Sean Roldan, was quite patient and understanding, and he kept giving us cues from time to time on when to sing and when to stop. It took us a while to settle into the beat. Composing and singing your own song is one thing, but singing to the tunes created by another person is a different ballgame altogether. Also, we had never heard our songs again after our performances. So, it was a goosebumps-inducing moment.