Noumad’s debut EP ‘Places We Could Stop’ captures six years of emotions and sonic exploration

In a previous interview with Indulge, Noumad spoke about Lost, the second song in this EP. “Lost is a lament for memories and relationships wasted away in our youth. It is also about the feeling you’re left with in the aftermath of separation and heartbreak—bitterness, isolation, and regret. So ultimately, the song is also a realization—that remaining stuck with regret is not an option. The movement of Lost is what makes it powerful and yet different from most songs about breakups, I would say,” he mentioned earlier.

However, it is in the guitar-driven score of the first track, Polaroid, that the use of the ambience sounds in the score really stands out. “Lost bleeds into Red Flags, a feisty, explosive piece of electronic music that regrets endless nights spent yearning for someone who takes you for granted, regardless of how damaging your relationship with the person was. Mixing towering saw-wave synth leads and glitchy percussions with a tender piano piece, the song represents my signature production style,” the singer adds.

The latter half of the Ep comprises Caffeine (in Cold Water) and Intzaar (feat. Gini, Aryan Nabar, and Amenn Wihaan). Noumad mentions that the former would make one reminisce the music from Phoebe Bridgers, Boygenius, and Coldplay, and is the oldest track produced for this project.

"It marks the hopeful pinnacle of the record, talking quite literally about how I used iced americanos as a coping mechanism, a “new divine” to overcome the gloom of isolation and depression," he highlights. Intzaar, on the other hand, concludes the EP on a melancholic note with its Hindi-Urdu lyrics. Noumad describes it as "a romantic ballad featuring flourishes of experimental electronic production, not least in its stuttered-vocal driven outro where the feeling of loss, heartbreak, and unimaginable distance reaches its peak."



