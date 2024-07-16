Bob Dylan, 83, announces UK tour dates for 2024

Music icon Bob Dylan has announced a highly anticipated 10-date UK tour set to take place later this year. A standout feature of Bob's tour is a strict no-phone policy, aiming to ensure that fans remain fully engaged with the live performances. At 83, Bob is scheduled to captivate audiences for three nights at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, according to a media source.
In addition to his London performances, Bob will grace the stages of Edinburgh's Usher Hall and Wolverhampton's Civic Hall in November. Maintaining his traditional approach, reminiscent of his past tours, Bob requires fans to place their mobile phones in lockable pouches upon entering the venue, only unlocking them upon exit.
The tour doesn't end there. As reported by the source, Bob will also perform at Bournemouth's Windsor Hall, Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, and Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.
Since 2021, Bob has been on an extensive tour featuring songs from his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways, with performances in cities like London, Glasgow, and Oxford. This continuous journey has been aptly named the Never Ending Tour.
Bob Dylan's influence on music is unparalleled. With 10 Grammy wins and 38 nominations, he remains a monumental figure in the industry. Bursting onto the scene with his 1960s anthems such as The Times They Are A-Changin', Bob has since secured six UK top 10 singles and nine UK number one albums.
Fans eagerly anticipate the chance to witness this living legend perform live, honoring a career that has shaped the music landscape for decades.