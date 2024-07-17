Cigarettes After Sex to bring its 'X's World Tour' to India in Jan 2025

The American dream pop sensation, Cigarettes After Sex, will soon enchant Indian fans as part of their X’s World Tour. The band is scheduled to perform in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru during the Indian segment of their tour.
The tour will commence in Delhi-NCR on January 24, followed by a performance in Mumbai on January 25, and will conclude in Bengaluru on January 28, 2025. Fans can anticipate a captivating mix of the band’s chart-topping tracks from previous albums alongside new releases from their latest album.
The X’s World Tour in India not only highlights the band’s unique dream pop sound but also emphasizes their evolution with the new album. The recently released album X’s combines the dreamy essence of their music with the warmth of 1990s pop and the vibrancy of 1970s dance floor rhythms, offering a fresh yet familiar sound for their fans.
Their work has often garnered much attention due the poetic and introspective lyrics. Cigarettes After Sex's X’s World Tour is a celebration of their legacy in creating immersive music. The tour is sure to feature popular tracks like Apocalypse, Sweet, and K along with the latest hits X's, including Tejano Blue and Holding You, Holding Me.
Tickets for the X’s World Tour in India will be available for general sale on July 19, online. This eagerly awaited tour promises to deliver an unforgettable live music experience.