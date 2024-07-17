Nika D collaborates with Ikka for his track, ‘Bombay Moves’

UK grime pioneer Nika D has joined forces with Indian rapper Ikka for the track Bombay Moves, part of his innovative Trading Roots project. This collaboration blends UK grime with Indian culture, creating a unique and energetic sound.

Nika D's rapid-fire flow meshes seamlessly with Ikka's distinctive vocal style, resulting in a track that is both authentic and forward-thinking. Ikka, known for his raw energy and lyrical prowess in India's underground hip-hop scene, adds depth and complexity with his powerful delivery and clever wordplay. Speaking about collaborating with Ikka, Nika D says, “I first heard of Ikka through the Dutch rap collective Dope D.O.D. who I’ve worked and toured with many times. I love how versatile Ikka’s approach to music is and his ability to kill any beat he touches. We started working on the track last winter and shared ideas until we finally came up with Bombay Moves, we shot the video in Mumbai in February.”

Ikka has been a prominent figure in the Indian music scene, blending traditional Indian sounds with modern hip-hop influences. His collaborations with top artistes like Karsh Kale and Raghu Dixit have solidified his status as a leading figure in Indian hip-hop. Speaking about his collaboration with Nika D, Ikka says, "I'm thrilled to be working with Nika D on this track. His energy and flow are infectious, and I think our styles complement each other perfectly. This track is about embracing our shared cultural heritage and pushing the boundaries of what grime can be."

Nika D expressed his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting Ikka's talent and pioneering approach to the Indian scene. Ikka shared his enthusiasm, noting how their styles complement each other and how the track embraces their shared cultural heritage. Speaking about the track Nika D says, “With this track I set out to fuse my grime roots with classical Indian elements - something that sounded both energetic, authentic and symbolic. It needed to be cohesive with my career as part of Virus Syndicate but with a fresh perspective and flavours. It’s been released on my label Bad Medic Records.

“Choosing an Indian rapper who could hold his own was also essential, so bringing in a serious talent like Ikka was a big moment for the track - with his legacy and pioneering approach to the Indian scene. I’m super hyped with how it’s turned out. Bombay Moves is a representation of the boundaries we’re breaking with this Trading Roots project. Really excited to show you guys more," Nika adds.

Bombay Moves, that was released last week, seems to exemplify Nika D's versatility as an artiste and his commitment to bridging the gap between UK grime and Indian culture through the Trading Roots project.