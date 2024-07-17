Rising music sensation Savneet Singh releases new single ‘Tu Hai Sab Hai’

Rising music sensation Savneet Singh has released his latest single Tu Hai Sab in collaboration with one of India's leading music label. Known for his heartfelt and melodic tracks like Tere Layi, Sun toh na, and Rehna, Savneet's new release marks a significant milestone in his musical journey.

Tu Hai Sab stands out not only for its deeply personal and special melody. The song is accompanied by a beautifully crafted music video, reflecting the emotional depth and vision Savneet brings to his music. "This song is very special to me, and being able to release it with the music label has made it even more significant," says Savneet. "I created this track at a time when I had a clear vision of my goals and a deeper understanding of the music industry," adds he.

The creation of Tu Hai Sab Hai was a challenging yet memorable experience for Savneet. The intricate process of mixing the song involved numerous drafts and adjustments, largely due to its vast instrumentation and multiple layers. "Mixing this song was a meticulous process. We had to ensure that every element was perfectly balanced to maintain the song's subtlety and expansiveness," Savneet shares. Despite the challenges, the journey of crafting this song remains a cherished memory for the artist.

Looking ahead, Savneet has big plans for his future. He envisions touring the country with his own band, performing his music to thousands of fans across India and around the world. "I see myself as a performing and touring artiste, singing my songs and connecting with audiences everywhere," he says. Savneet is also excited about his continued association with T-Series, which has provided him with a significant platform to express his musical talents openly.

With Tu Hai Sab, Savneet has once again demonstrated his ability to create music that resonates deeply with his audience, promising more captivating music in the future.