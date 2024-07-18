Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Zor Ki Barsaat Hui’ is all about monsoon magic!

On the topic of the track, Abhishek shared, “This song beautifully captures the magic of the monsoon, and shooting it in the rain was a blast. Isha ensured there was never a dull moment on set, making every moment a true delight!”

Isha added, “The beautiful lyrics paired with Jubin’s soulful voice make this track truly special. The rain, the fun with Abhishek, and our amazing crew made the shoot unforgettable. I can't wait to see the audience's reaction!”

Jubin expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m thrilled to bring Zor Ki Barsaat Hui. After all the love that the listeners gave to Barsaat Ki Dhun and Pehli Baarish Mein, I hope they show the same love to this song too.”

Talking about creating music for the song, Rochak said, "Crafting the music for Zor Ki Barsaat Hui was about capturing the monsoon's raw intensity and transforming it into a timeless anthem that resonates with the spirit of the season."

Zor Ki Barsaat Hui is available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is now live on YouTube.