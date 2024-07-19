Dancer Geeta Chandran honoured with Nritya Choodamani title

Chennai’s premiere Cultural organization Krishna Gana Sabha, has conferred its most prestigious Nritya Choodamani honour on Delhi-based dancer, Vidushi (Padmashri) Geeta Chandran.

The Nritya Choodamani represents an apex honour bestowed upon an exemplary artist who has dedicated her life to the promotion of her chosen art form and has contributed significantly to the preservation and upliftment of the art and to society at large through her performances and sustained commitment.

The award will be presented to Geeta Chandran on 13 December 2024 during the inaugural ceremony of the 68th Marghazi Mela at the Krishna Gana Sabha’s auditorium in Chennai.

In October this year, she will be marking 50 years of engagement with Bharatanatyam since her arangetram in 1974. In her five-decade career committed to dance, Geeta has been honoured with the Padmashri (2007); the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2016); and the Tagore National Fellowship (2017-2018).