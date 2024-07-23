Coldplay’s Chris Martin honours Taylor Swift at Germany concert, band dedicates ‘Everglow’ to the iconic musician

A magical moment unfolded during Coldplay’s electrifying concert in Dusseldorf on Saturday night. Lead vocalist Chris Martin dedicated their soulful ballad, Everglow, to none other than music icon Taylor Swift.

The heartfelt gesture came as Swift was wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour in Germany, with a series of sold-out shows in Gelsenkirchen. As she moved on to the next leg of her tour, a wave of melancholy swept over her fans.

“This is for Taylor Swift because she left town,” Martin shared with the audience from behind his piano at Merkur Spiel-Arena. “This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today,” he said according to reports.