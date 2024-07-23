Eminem dethrones Taylor Swift, claims Billboard 200 top spot with new album release

A seismic shift has occurred on the Billboard 200 chart as rap icon Eminem has dethroned Taylor Swift to claim the coveted number one spot. The release of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), has propelled the veteran artiste back to the top of the charts, as reported by a popular media source.

With a staggering 281,000 equivalent album units sold in th United States, Eminem's twelfth album has made a triumphant entry, tying him with industry legends like Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, and Ye (Kanye West). This achievement underscores Eminem's enduring appeal and his status as a dominant force in the music world as it is his eleventh album to reach the top spot. The album has also been doing extremely well on streaming services.

The album also signifies a pivotal moment in Eminem's career as he bids farewell to his iconic alter ego, Slim Shady. The rapper announced this emotional departure in a heartfelt obituary published in the Detroit Free Press, marking the end of an era for both the artist and his dedicated fanbase.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's record-breaking 12-week reign at the top with The Tortured Poets Department has ended. While the album's descent to number four is undoubtedly a setback, its unprecedented success will be remembered as a landmark achievement in the music industry.