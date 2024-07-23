Hindi art-rock band Daira releases their lead song, ‘Bailadila’, from their latest album ‘Jaadoo Bastar’

The album was born from a journey undertaken by Mumbai’s Art-rock band Daira as they travelled to the heart of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Bastar, a place known for its art and culture, has seen its cultural treasures fading away with time. Jaadoo Bastar aims to celebrate the rich heritage of the place through music and research.

In Bastar, Daira met some local musicians, forming a bond that transcended linguistic and cultural barriers. Together, they selected five folk songs in three distinct languages — Gondi, Bhatri and Halbi, each melody carrying stories of generations past. Delving deep into the essence of these songs, Hindi lyrics were written and five new tracks were created that seamlessly blend the beauty of folk and modern music.