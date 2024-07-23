Hindi art-rock band Daira releases their lead song, ‘Bailadila’, from their latest album ‘Jaadoo Bastar’

Daira, the acclaimed Hindi Art-Rock band, have released their latest album Jaadoo Bastar, with the lead song, Bailadila. This isn’t just an album release, but part of a bigger project that includes a documentary, showing the band’s effort to explore and keep India’s rich cultural heritage alive. The album celebrates the beautiful landscapes and vibrant culture of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, capturing the essence of the region’s mystique and magic.
The album was born from a journey undertaken by Mumbai’s Art-rock band Daira as they travelled to the heart of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Bastar, a place known for its art and culture, has seen its cultural treasures fading away with time. Jaadoo Bastar aims to celebrate the rich heritage of the place through music and research.
In Bastar, Daira met some local musicians, forming a bond that transcended linguistic and cultural barriers. Together, they selected five folk songs in three distinct languages — Gondi, Bhatri and Halbi, each melody carrying stories of generations past. Delving deep into the essence of these songs, Hindi lyrics were written and five new tracks were created that seamlessly blend the beauty of folk and modern music.
The tracks that are part of the album are — Iya Kaye Hajari | Mere Jaisa Hi (Language: Halbi, Hindi), Laal Pungaad | Meri Jaan (Language: Gondi, Hindi), Gaye Chari Gala | Baawara Insaan (Language: Bhatri, Hindi), Kahan Kahan (Language: Halbi, Hindi) and Bailadila | Jaadoo Bastar (Language: Halbi, Hindi).
In addition to the album, Daira is also releasing a series of music videos shot on location in Bastar. It offers a glimpse into the stunning landscapes and cultural richness of the region. The band’s collaboration with local artists and craftsmen has added an authentic touch to the project, making Jaadoo Bastar a true cultural collaboration. The documentary that also accompanies the album is an almost hour-long film that documents the process of composing, recording and researching traditional folk songs. The film captures the band’s journey as they travel to Bastar and meet with local musicians, learning about their culture and traditions and discovering hidden gems of traditional music.
The rest of the album will be released on July 26.
Bailadila | Jaadoo Bastar is streaming on all audio platforms.
