Celine Dion to return to singing at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Legendary singer-songwriter Celine Dion is set to make a spectacular comeback to the stage at the Olympic Games, following her battle with a rare neurological condition known as stiff-person syndrome.

Celine is rumoured to perform at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, as reported by a news publication. This highly anticipated performance will be the pop icon’s first since she paused her touring schedule and stepped away from the spotlight after her diagnosis in December 2022.

The singer has arrived in Paris, staying at the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Elysees, where Lady Gaga, another potential headliner for the opening ceremony, is also residing. Details about Dion’s performance remain a closely guarded secret.

Earlier, in an interview, the Canadian singer hinted at her comeback, stating, “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again.” She shared that she has been working diligently every day to regain her strength.