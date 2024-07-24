Nita Ambani attends Olympic committee session in Paris; Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomes her

Nita Ambani made a stylish appearance at the opening ceremony of the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Paris. The event, held at the prestigious Louis Vuitton Foundation, saw Nita receive a warm welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron.
A picture shared by a fan page captured the heartwarming moment as President Macron kissed Nita’s hand, while IOC President Thomas Bach extended a warm greeting.
Nita, representing India with elegance, opted for a striking red suit adorned with intricate gold zardozi embroidery. The relaxed silhouette, featuring side slits and full-length sleeves, complemented her regal demeanour. Loose tresses, ornate gold kadhas, and striking glam completed her look.
The 2024 Summer Olympics, the 33rd edition of the quadrennial event, is set to commence on July 26. Over 200 countries will participate in 329 events across 32 sports. The opening ceremony promises to be the largest in Olympic history.
Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s family is known for its philanthropic endeavours and influence. Their three children, Isha, Akash, and Anant, have also made significant contributions to the family's legacy. Anant's recent wedding to Radhika Merchant was a grand affair, attended by a star-studded guest list. Isha is married to Anand Piramal, while Akash is married to Shloka Mehta.
Nita Ambani's presence at the Paris Olympics event underscores India’s growing global stature and the Ambani family's commitment to international engagement.