Nita Ambani attends Olympic committee session in Paris; Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomes her

Nita Ambani made a stylish appearance at the opening ceremony of the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Paris. The event, held at the prestigious Louis Vuitton Foundation, saw Nita receive a warm welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron.

A picture shared by a fan page captured the heartwarming moment as President Macron kissed Nita’s hand, while IOC President Thomas Bach extended a warm greeting.

Nita, representing India with elegance, opted for a striking red suit adorned with intricate gold zardozi embroidery. The relaxed silhouette, featuring side slits and full-length sleeves, complemented her regal demeanour. Loose tresses, ornate gold kadhas, and striking glam completed her look.