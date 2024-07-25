Diljit Dosanjh collabs with the American rapper NLE Choppa

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has once again captured the attention of his fans with an exciting announcement. The versatile singer-actor took to Instagram to unveil a tantalizing teaser for his upcoming track, Muhammad Ali, a high-energy collaboration with American rapper NLE Choppa. The teaser promises a dynamic fusion of cultures and musical styles, hinting at another chart-topping anthem from the ever-evolving artiste.

While fans eagerly anticipate the release of Muhammad Ali, Diljit's professional journey continues to soar. The actor is currently in the midst of filming Sardaarji 3, the much-awaited third installment of the popular franchise, slated for a June 2025 theatrical release.

2024 has undoubtedly been a stellar year for Diljit Dosanjh. His portrayal of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the Netflix biopic garnered critical acclaim, showcasing his acting prowess and musical versatility. The film’s soundtrack, composed by the Oscar and Grammy-winning A R Rahman, further elevated its impact. Additionally, Diljit’s cameo in the Bollywood blockbuster Crew solidified his position as a cross-over star.

The Punjabi superstar’s influence extends beyond the screen. His electrifying performance alongside Ed Sheeran during the latter’s India tour, including a memorable rendition of Punjabi lyrics, showcased his global appeal and ability to connect with audiences from diverse backgrounds.

With each new venture, Diljit Dosanjh continues to redefine the boundaries of Punjabi entertainment, captivating fans worldwide with his talent, charisma, and unwavering dedication to his craft.