Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Diljit Dosanjh at his Toronto concert, joins the crew in cheering ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’

Taking to Instagram Stories, Diljit shared glimpses of the electrifying performance, showcasing the energy of the crowd roaring along to tracks like Born To Shine. The cherry on top? A surprise visit from Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The heartwarming encounter, documented on both Diljit and Justin’s Instagram feeds, captured the essence of cultural exchange. Dressed in a casual white t-shirt and brown trousers, Justin met a beaming Diljit, sporting a vibrant yellow striped shirt and a red turban. Their exchange culminated in a friendly hug and the politician even joined Diljit’s team and crew in a celebratory cheer, echoing the singer's trademark line, “Punjabi aa gaye oye (Punjabis are here!).”