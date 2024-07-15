Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Diljit Dosanjh at his Toronto concert, joins the crew in cheering ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’

Diljit Dosanjh’s global domination tour continues! Fresh off his triumphs at Coachella and the US box office with Jatt & Juliet 3, the Punjabi superstar has set his sights north and conquered Canada. This past weekend, Diljit made history by becoming the first Punjabi artiste to sell out Toronto’s Rogers Centre, electrifying a packed house with his signature hits.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Diljit shared glimpses of the electrifying performance, showcasing the energy of the crowd roaring along to tracks like Born To Shine. The cherry on top? A surprise visit from Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.
The heartwarming encounter, documented on both Diljit and Justin’s Instagram feeds, captured the essence of cultural exchange. Dressed in a casual white t-shirt and brown trousers, Justin met a beaming Diljit, sporting a vibrant yellow striped shirt and a red turban. Their exchange culminated in a friendly hug and the politician even joined Diljit’s team and crew in a celebratory cheer, echoing the singer's trademark line, “Punjabi aa gaye oye (Punjabis are here!).”
Diljit, clearly ecstatic about the encounter, captioned the post, “Diversity is Canada’s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!” Justin echoed the sentiment on his own Instagram, sharing a carousel of pictures with Diljit and his crew. His caption read, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn't just our strength. It's a superpower.”
The internet erupted in celebration of Diljit’s achievement. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their pride. One user wrote, “Punjabis are making India famous. They are putting them on the map! Punjabi aa gye oye (heart eyes emojis),” while another chimed in, “Collab No one expected (laughing with tears emoji).” The sentiment was clear: 2024 is the year of unexpected crossovers, and Diljit Dosanjh is leading the charge.