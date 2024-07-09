Diljit Dosanjh shares ‘hilarious’ simple tips to cleanse your aura

Punjabi artiste Diljit Dosanjh has shared simple tips for cleansing the aura, which include mountains and his latest film Jatt & Juliet 3.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a reel. In the clip, he is seen hiking on a mountain, posing in front of a waterfall, and even drinking from a river.

However, it's the entertaining voiceover that stands out.

The clip begins with a soothing voiceover by Diljit, saying, “Apne kabhi mehsoos kiya hai ke duniya main kaam karte huye logo se milte huye na chahate huye bhi bahut saare thoughts hum apne saath lele te hai jo shayad humaare nahi the jinka humaare zindagi main koi arth nahi tha aur fir woh humain pareshaan karte hai (Have you ever felt that while meeting people, we unintentionally carry many thoughts with us that perhaps weren’t ours and didn’t mean anything in our lives, yet they bother us).”