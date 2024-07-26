Bryan Adams to bring his ‘So Happy It Hurts World Tour’ to India this December!

This multi-city tour extends the musician’s acclaimed global run through the USA, UK, Europe, and Canada. Promoting his 15th studio album, which features 12 rock anthems and ballads, the 2022 record highlights Adams’ enduring relevance and artistic evolution.

This will mark Bryan Adams’ sixth visit to India, following tours in 1993-1994, 2001, 2006, 2011, and the Ultimate Tour in 2018. The singer-songwriter, photographer, and activist, who turns 65 on November 5, shows no signs of slowing down, bringing his trademark rockstar charisma to fans around the globe.

Bryan Adams expresses his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to return to India! The connection with the Indian audience is unique and inspiring. I can’t wait to perform your favourite songs—both old and new. This tour celebrates music that bridges generations. Get ready to rock!”

Mahesh Bhupati, CEO of SG Live, adds, “Bryan Adams is a rock icon and his return to India is a major event. His music has been the backdrop to countless moments of joy and sorrow. This tour is an opportunity to relive those emotions together. Prepare for an unforgettable night of rock ’n’ roll!”