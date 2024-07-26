Bryan Adams to bring his ‘So Happy It Hurts World Tour’ to India this December!

Attention, Indian music fans! Legendary rocker Bryan Adams is heading to India once more, and this time he’s bringing a full-blown musical spectacle with his So Happy It Hurts World Tour.
Presented by SG Live in partnership with EVA Live, this eagerly awaited week-long tour will kick off in Shillong on December 10, 2024, with stops in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before concluding in Hyderabad on December 16, 2024.
The tour promises an unforgettable evening, showcasing the Canadian icon’s remarkable career. Fans can look forward to a retrospective of Adams’ greatest hits, including Summer Of '69, Everything I Do I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me, Run To You, and 18 Till I Die, along with selections from his Grammy-nominated 2022 album So Happy It Hurts, which shares the tour’s name. The setlist will blend nostalgic classics with fresh energy, catering to both longtime fans and newcomers alike.
This multi-city tour extends the musician’s acclaimed global run through the USA, UK, Europe, and Canada. Promoting his 15th studio album, which features 12 rock anthems and ballads, the 2022 record highlights Adams’ enduring relevance and artistic evolution.
This will mark Bryan Adams’ sixth visit to India, following tours in 1993-1994, 2001, 2006, 2011, and the Ultimate Tour in 2018. The singer-songwriter, photographer, and activist, who turns 65 on November 5, shows no signs of slowing down, bringing his trademark rockstar charisma to fans around the globe.
Bryan Adams expresses his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to return to India! The connection with the Indian audience is unique and inspiring. I can’t wait to perform your favourite songs—both old and new. This tour celebrates music that bridges generations. Get ready to rock!”
Mahesh Bhupati, CEO of SG Live, adds, “Bryan Adams is a rock icon and his return to India is a major event. His music has been the backdrop to countless moments of joy and sorrow. This tour is an opportunity to relive those emotions together. Prepare for an unforgettable night of rock ’n’ roll!”
Bryan Adams’ India Tour 2024 features HSBC as a brand partner.
Tour dates:
December 10, 2024 - Shillong
December 12, 2024 - Gurugram
December 13, 2024 - Mumbai
December 14, 2024 - Bengaluru
December 16, 2024 - Hyderabad
Get ready to experience Bryan Adams like never before! With major cities across India set to host his tour, this is a concert you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars and prepare for an electrifying night of nostalgia and rock ‘n’ roll!
Tickets range from INR 1,499 to INR 19,999 and will be sold on the Live tab of the Zomato app.
