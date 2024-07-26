Latest Bengali music drop ‘Bokul Phooler Mala’ celebrates love

The word love invokes various emotions in us. While most of the time it celebrates romance among youngsters, in reality it is an emotion which stays with one forever. Celebrating lifelong love is the latest music drop by SVF Music. The video titled Bokul Phooler Mala is a collaboration between composer and lyricist Pralay and vocalist Utso.
At a time when commitment seems to be fading, the music video with its soulful melody, mesmerising vocals and heart-touching message pays a tribute to enduring love and commitment. It tells the narrative of an elderly couple and portrays their lifelong journey with tenderness and care. Their story, like many others, is filled with a fair share of ups and downs. But amidst all things, their love towards each other remains unwavering. This re-instills faith in love, commitment, and endurance and touches a chord with the audience.
Pralay is seen taking the ropes of the music composer and lyricist for the video. His soundscape creates a nostalgia which remains in the audience’s mind long after the song is over. Pralay had earlier touched hearts with his compositions in Srikanto and Banglar Gaan Indies.
The video features Jayashree Bose and Pankaj Kumar Munshi who bring to screen the characters of Nilima and Phanibhushan. Their portrayal adds relatability to the narration making it an emotional watch.
Bokul Phooler Mala can be viewed in the official SVF Music YouTube channel.