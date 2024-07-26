Latest Bengali music drop ‘Bokul Phooler Mala’ celebrates love

At a time when commitment seems to be fading, the music video with its soulful melody, mesmerising vocals and heart-touching message pays a tribute to enduring love and commitment. It tells the narrative of an elderly couple and portrays their lifelong journey with tenderness and care. Their story, like many others, is filled with a fair share of ups and downs. But amidst all things, their love towards each other remains unwavering. This re-instills faith in love, commitment, and endurance and touches a chord with the audience.