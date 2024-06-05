Indian sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma becomes first musician to join United Nations for mental health advocacy

Fresh off his multi-city India tour, renowned New-Delhi based sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma had the exclusive privilege of being the first Indian musician to be invited by United Nations to represent India at the prestigious ‘We The Future: Reimagining The Future of Global Mental Health’ summit.

The event brought together global leaders, high-impact philanthropists, next-generation social entrepreneurs, global health scientists and mental health experts to reinforce the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This event also marked the proclamation of the very first ‘Global Mental Health Leadership’ world day which will be celebrated on May 31 every year.