British rapper Mumzy pays a tribute to Rekha in new single that fuses love and legacy

British-Bangladeshi singer, songwriter, rapper, composer, and record producer, Mumzy Stranger unveils a captivating new single titled Rekha, a heartfelt homage to the iconic Indian actress Rekha. Releasing today on all streaming platforms as part of the Desi Trill Presents… Brown Is Everywhere project, the song transcends genres, weaving a tapestry of romance and admiration.

Rekha is a sonic love letter, a mesmerising exploration of pure, exquisite love. Accompanied by stunning visuals featuring Mumzy alongside his muse, the song evokes the essence of Rekha’s screen presence, crafting a contemporary love story imbued with timeless elegance. Mumzy masterfully blends captivating music with equally captivating visuals, creating a love song that transcends generations. Rekha epitomises the enduring beauty of cinematic romance while paying tribute to a legendary figure in Indian film history.