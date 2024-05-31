British rapper Mumzy pays a tribute to Rekha in new single that fuses love and legacy

British-Bangladeshi singer, songwriter, rapper, composer, and record producer, Mumzy Stranger unveils a captivating new single titled Rekha, a heartfelt homage to the iconic Indian actress Rekha. Releasing today on all streaming platforms as part of the Desi Trill Presents… Brown Is Everywhere project, the song transcends genres, weaving a tapestry of romance and admiration.
Rekha is a sonic love letter, a mesmerising exploration of pure, exquisite love. Accompanied by stunning visuals featuring Mumzy alongside his muse, the song evokes the essence of Rekha’s screen presence, crafting a contemporary love story imbued with timeless elegance. Mumzy masterfully blends captivating music with equally captivating visuals, creating a love song that transcends generations. Rekha epitomises the enduring beauty of cinematic romance while paying tribute to a legendary figure in Indian film history.
“Rekha has always been a huge inspiration for me,” says Mumzy Stranger, adding, “Her grace, beauty, and talent are unmatched, and I wanted to capture a bit of that magic in this song.”
Mumzy is a prolific and multi-award-winning artiste renowned as the melody king, and boasts a diverse musical palette that transcends genres. Best known for his captivating R&B and soulful bashment style, Mumzy’s exceptional talent extends to singing fluently in English, Bangla, Hindi, Punjabi, and Arabic, making him a truly distinctive artiste. As the first artiste of Bangladeshi descent to break into the mainstream, Mumzy has seamlessly collaborated with some of the most prominent names in the British Asian music scene and beyond. Over his illustrious 10-year career, he has solidified his status as a household name.
Mumzy is set to carve new paths with upcoming projects and an anticipated album. Under the banner of his new label, Desi Trill, Mumzy embarks on a refreshing phase in his career, blending R&B, Soul, Pop, and various genres to showcase a well-rounded artistry poised to captivate the global stage.