Richa Chadha recalls being praised by Rekha for ‘Heeramandi’

As the entire industry reaches the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar, praises are being showered over the cast for their stellar performances. The OG Heera of the industry Rekha also showered her praises over the performances, especially that of Richa Chadha. As per reports, the veteran actor hugged Chadha and cried.
Richa who will be seen in the role of Lajjo in the web series scheduled to release on May 1, was deeply moved by this kind gesture and was overwhelmed with emotion.
Reflecting on the encounter she recalled, “Receiving praises and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn’t have asked for bigger validation, my heart is full. There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan, 'Ye kya jagah hai doston'. She has been my inspiration, my hero and she’s the definition of what an icon is. Her kind words and affection towards my performance in 'Heeramandi' left me speechless and deeply touched. I will never forget this night and her blessings really.”
Rekha who has herself starred in the period blockbuster Umrao Jaan and has been the inspiration for many through her performance has left an indelible mark of appreciation in the heart of Richa. She added, “This is encouragement for me to continue striving for excellence in my craft. She gave me the tightest hug and that was truly something that left me overwhelmed”.
Heeramandi features a talented cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles apart from Richa. It is a story set in tumultuous times in Lahore against the backdrop of the independence movement and narrates the stories of courtesans.
Heeramandi will start streaming on Netflix from May 1, 2024.