Richa Chadha recalls being praised by Rekha for ‘Heeramandi’

Heeramandi features a talented cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles apart from Richa. It is a story set in tumultuous times in Lahore against the backdrop of the independence movement and narrates the stories of courtesans.

Heeramandi will start streaming on Netflix from May 1, 2024.