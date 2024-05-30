‘Jazz as it was, doesn’t really exist anymore,’ says Matt Littlewood

Chennaiites, get set to Experience Jazz Like Never Before! Yes, the name of the show says it all. As Beginnings, an ever evolving music project, takes centre stage, be prepared to be immersed in some soulful jazz. Matt Littlewood, a seasoned saxophonist, pianist, and composer, who has been a prominent figure in the Indian Jazz scene since 1998, along with Sankarshan ‘Shanks’ Kini, a versatile musician, trained in tabla and Carnatic violin; Kirtana Krishna, a vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter from Bengaluru, who now resides in Auroville; Holger Jetter, a seasoned musician, trained in classical violin in Germany; and Raul, a versatile drummer known for his dynamic rhythms and intuitive groove, will redefine jazz music.