Eminem announces new single ‘Houdini’ ahead of album release; says, ‘I'm going to make my career disappear’

In a surprising turn of events, Eminem sent fans into a frenzy with a series of online antics hinting at both a new album and potential retirement. The rap legend first announced the upcoming release of his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), slated for this summer. However, his latest Instagram post has sparked confusion and excitement in equal measure.
The post features a bizarre FaceTime call between Eminem and renowned magician David Blaine. Eminem asks Blaine, “Can we take this magic a step further? Maybe a stunt or something?” Blaine replies with a mischievous grin as he downs a glass of wine and nonchalantly bites off the rim. The video then cuts to Eminem deadpanning, “Well, for my last trick, I'm going to make my career disappear,” before abruptly ending the call.
Fans flooded the comments section with a mix of disbelief and concern. “Em can’t make his career disappear though!” wrote one user. Another echoed the sentiment saying, “Yo Marshall, don’t retire, you Heard, don't you dare...” Others expressed confusion, with a comment reading, “I don't know whether to be sad or excited. ION LIKE ALL THIS ‘LAST TALK’ EM.”
While details about the album remain shrouded in secrecy, Houdini serves as the first official taste for fans. The Instagram post concluded with a snippet of a pulsating instrumental, leaving listeners eager to hear more. This follows a cryptic teaser unveiled in April during the NFL Draft. Additionally, earlier this month, Eminem published a mock obituary in the Detroit Free Press, seemingly bidding farewell to his iconic alter ego, Slim Shady.
Dr Dre, Eminem's longtime collaborator, offered a glimpse into the project earlier this year. He confirmed Eminem’s work on a new album and revealed his own contributions to it. Adding to the intrigue, Dre even admitted he would be hearing the finished product for the first time the day after his TV appearance.
With Houdini dropping on May 31, fans can expect more details about The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) to be unveiled soon.