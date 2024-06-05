Rising star Yung Sammy reflects on language, identity and versatility in the new track 'The Intro'

A

It's not really if I wanted to get into rap, but more about the background I was in and the type of family background I had. I've always been, even today, around a religious background where both my parents are priests so I never really had the option of being a musician, it wasn’t in my dictionary at all. But life brought me to this destination. But I never really wanted to be a rapper or anything like that, even when I started rapping and making music, I didn’t know I was going to choose this path of wanting to continue when I did this as a hobby. However, time passed and things kept taking their course even though I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to get to where I am today. I also wasn’t sure about what I could make and do through music until the right time came.