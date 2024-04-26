India-based Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy releases his single, ‘The Intro’

The music video captures Yung Sammy in his element, effortlessly switching between English and Hindi flows. While he raps primarily in Hindi, he is also fluent in English, Punjabi, Yoruba and many other dialects.

“This track is a reply to people who never believed in me and an appreciation to those who did. It’s me, my journey and my vision ahead. It’s an alert to tighten your seatbelt because I am here and never leaving,” says Yung.

The Intro comes as the second official track from Desi Trill’s inaugural project, Brown is Everywhere, scheduled for release this May. With this, the music company which is dedicated to creating a new music genre that seamlessly blends Hip Hop, R&B, and the dynamic essence of South Asian (desi) music, not only makes a resounding statement but also firmly establishes their presence in the scene — a historical movement, genre, collective and label catering to a diverse global audience.