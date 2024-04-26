India-based Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy releases his single, ‘The Intro’

Drawing inspiration from a unique multi-cultural upbringing, Yung Sammy gets his roots from Nigeria, his birth place, and from India, where he moved to with his family and where he was raised.
The artiste has released the first track titled The Intro under Desi Trill. The Intro is a telling introduction to his boundary breaking plans ahead. He showcases his ability to bring together diverse sounds and stories while paving his own lane in the Indian rap scene as well as on international music map.
The music video captures Yung Sammy in his element, effortlessly switching between English and Hindi flows. While he raps primarily in Hindi, he is also fluent in English, Punjabi, Yoruba and many other dialects.
“This track is a reply to people who never believed in me and an appreciation to those who did. It’s me, my journey and my vision ahead. It’s an alert to tighten your seatbelt because I am here and never leaving,” says Yung.
The Intro comes as the second official track from Desi Trill’s inaugural project, Brown is Everywhere, scheduled for release this May. With this, the music company which is dedicated to creating a new music genre that seamlessly blends Hip Hop, R&B, and the dynamic essence of South Asian (desi) music, not only makes a resounding statement but also firmly establishes their presence in the scene — a historical movement, genre, collective and label catering to a diverse global audience.