BTS’ RM’s second solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ to drop in May

Calling all ARMYs, especially RM stans! Get ready to break the internet because your favourite rapper is dropping a brand-new album! While BTS members serve their duties in the military, RM (Kim Nam-joon), the group’s leader isn’t letting the beat drop. He’s gearing up to release his second solo album, titled Right Place, Wrong Person.
Mark your calendars for May 24, because that’s when the 11-track album hits the digital shelves. Expect a blend of alternative vibes and rich sounds, all layered with RM’s signature lyrics, according to a statement from Big Hit Music.
This isn’t RM’s first foray into solo territory. His debut album, Indigo, dropped in December 2022 and skyrocketed to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Featuring collaborations with musical powerhouses like Anderson Paak and Erykah Badu, Indigo was a smash hit with fans.
Right Place, Wrong Person delves into emotions that resonate with everyone, exploring the feeling of being an outsider who just doesn’t quite fit in. It’s a theme likely relatable to many, especially during these times of separation for the beloved BTS.
While an official reunion date for the full band hasn't been announced, reports suggest a 2025 return for BTS. Until then, RM’s new album promises to hold ARMYs over with fresh music and introspective lyrics.