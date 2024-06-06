Dhvani Bhanushali to headline concert for World Environment Day

Popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali is headlining a concert to celebrate World Environment Day! The event, happening on June 8 in Mumbai, aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote eco-friendly practices.
This concert is part of the #BhoomiNamaskar initiative, which translates to 'Salutation to Mother Earth'. The initiative is a collaboration between the Bhamla Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to environmental causes and several government and UN organisations. Dhvani, a passionate environmental advocate, is excited to be involved. "The environment is a cause I truly care about," she says. "Music can inspire positive change, and I believe every small step counts."
The concert will feature Dhvani's hit songs alongside a special environment-themed track. This year's World Environment Day focuses on land restoration and ways to combat climate change. The concert aligns with this theme, aiming to inspire a generation committed to environmental responsibility.
Joining Dhvani are several other celebrities who will be lending their voices to the cause. Actors Varun Dhawan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Malaika Arora, Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan, along with singers Shreya Ghoshal and Shekhar Ravjiani are just a few of the stars who will be promoting environmental awareness. This concert promises to be a powerful combination of music and environmental action.
(Written by Namitha Acharya)