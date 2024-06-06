Dhvani Bhanushali to headline concert for World Environment Day

Popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali is headlining a concert to celebrate World Environment Day! The event, happening on June 8 in Mumbai, aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote eco-friendly practices.

This concert is part of the #BhoomiNamaskar initiative, which translates to 'Salutation to Mother Earth'. The initiative is a collaboration between the Bhamla Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to environmental causes and several government and UN organisations. Dhvani, a passionate environmental advocate, is excited to be involved. "The environment is a cause I truly care about," she says. "Music can inspire positive change, and I believe every small step counts."