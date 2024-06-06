Saloni and H-Dhami set the bilingual benchmark for Indian electro-pop with their latest release ‘Chal Soniya’

Saloni commented on her work for the song saying,“Garage has always been iconic in the UK music scene, and it’s making a comeback. As soon as Mazza sent me the beat I knew I wanted to make a summer banger with this and collaborated with the household name H-Dhami to bring our own twist to it. Growing up in the UK I’ve heard a lot of Punjabi music and bringing this together with my mother-tongue Telugu along with English felt close to home. However, regardless of language, I hope listeners from all backgrounds enjoy this summer hit as much as we enjoyed creating it!”

Chal Soniya is streaming on all audio platforms.