Ishaan Nigam delves into the significance of aspirations and passions through his latest track 'Gulcharre'
Ishan Nigam’s projects have often produced words and rhythms that seem to exude positive emotions emotions and spirits of the listeners. This time around too, his release of a new song, Gulchharre, produces similar emotions alongside producing hope and trust for one’s passion and belief. We rope the musician in to discuss the same and learn more about his musical inclinations.
How does Gulchharre look at aspirations and dreams?
We are often passionate about something but end up doing something else for the sake of survival. Slowly, we start giving up on our passion. I have seen my friends and colleagues going through the same. But I believe that we should never give up on our passion. That’s something which keeps us alive.
Tell us about the sound treatment you have chosen to with for this song.
The sound palette used in Gulchharre is inspiring and full of life. After experimenting with almost 10-15 drafts, we choose this soundscape. The music production has been done by Advait Sawant. The continuous arpeggiation of a modular synth and pianos gives a push to the overall melody. The vocal production (done by me) gives a boost to the main melody line even more.
Are there any personal observations or experiences that you borrowed to write this song?
The entire song has been written from personal experiences and observations. I have been juggling between two worlds i.e. a corporate world and an artistic world.
But many of my friends and colleagues have already given up on their passion and I feel bad for them. I feel fortunate enough that the almighty has given me the strength not to give up on my passion and to keep at it. Thus, I thought of writing about something which can give hope to people and motivate them to never give up on their passion.
Do you have a favourite instrument or do you like experimenting with many?
I like piano and guitar but parallelly, I love to experiment with various sounds.
Do you feel independent releases have become a channel for musicians to challenge themselves and diversify their work?
Absolutely. It has given a platform to all the artistes who want to experiment with various genres and styles of music. I feel like sticking to one style or genre as an artistes is just like sitting in a comfort zone and just letting things happen. But life becomes wholesome when we step up, try to do something else and be experimental.
What's next?
I am working on a few singles and also my 4 songs debut EP. I am also collaborating with some amazing artistes in the scene. Can’t wait to show the world, what I am working on currently.