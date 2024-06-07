Ishaan Nigam delves into the significance of aspirations and passions through his latest track 'Gulcharre'

A

The entire song has been written from personal experiences and observations. I have been juggling between two worlds i.e. a corporate world and an artistic world.

But many of my friends and colleagues have already given up on their passion and I feel bad for them. I feel fortunate enough that the almighty has given me the strength not to give up on my passion and to keep at it. Thus, I thought of writing about something which can give hope to people and motivate them to never give up on their passion.