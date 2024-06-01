Kanika Kapoor and Antara Mitra team up for new song ‘Dil Mera’

On directing the music for the song Kanika shared, "Working on Dil Mera with Antara Mitra was an extraordinary experience that highlighted the true power of collaboration. Antara's voice brings an intense emotional depth to the song, transforming it into something truly special. Dil Mera epitomises this mission with its intricate composition and profound lyrical content. This project showcases our commitment to producing music that not only entertains but also deeply moves and connects with our audience."