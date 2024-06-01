Kanika Kapoor and Antara Mitra team up for new song ‘Dil Mera’

Get ready to dive into the depths of heartbreak and betrayal with Dil Mera, the latest single by singer Antara Mitra. This soul-stirring song is destined to become an anthem for anyone who has ever loved and lost.
The song highlights Antara's vocal talent, bringing raw emotion and a hauntingly beautiful melody to life. The powerful lyrics and moving composition capture the pain of a broken heart, resonating with listeners who have faced the sting of betrayal and the sorrow of lost love.
The song combines traditional and contemporary elements, creating a timeless piece that speaks to the universal experience of heartbreak. With its heartfelt message and catchy melody, Dil Mera is sure to make a lasting impression on listeners.
On the topic of the song, Antara said, "Singing Dil Mera was an incredibly emotional journey for me. The poignant lyrics and beautiful melody capture the essence of heartbreak in a way that is very profound. I poured my heart into it, hoping to convey the raw emotions that the song demands. I truly believe that."
On directing the music for the song Kanika shared, "Working on Dil Mera with Antara Mitra was an extraordinary experience that highlighted the true power of collaboration. Antara's voice brings an intense emotional depth to the song, transforming it into something truly special. Dil Mera epitomises this mission with its intricate composition and profound lyrical content. This project showcases our commitment to producing music that not only entertains but also deeply moves and connects with our audience."
The song has been written and composed by Vicky Sandhu, and mixed and mastered by Aaron. Dil Mera is now available on all streaming platforms.