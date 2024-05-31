BTS’ RM drops chaotic ‘Domodachi’ music video: A wild ride through the urban underground

BTS leader RM is back with a music video that perfectly captures the frenetic energy of his latest track, Domodachi. Featuring British rapper Little Simz, the visual is a wild ride that throws viewers into a dark, underground world.
While RM himself doesn’t appear in the video, we follow a teenage protagonist navigating a labyrinth of tunnels beneath a gritty cityscape. The journey is anything but smooth – our hero encounters a violent riot, a crowded subway filled with despondent commuters, and a thrilling escape over a fence with a friend at their side.
The song itself is a genre-bending masterpiece, mirroring the video’s chaos. RM and Little Simz trade verses over a mix of hip-hop beats and jazzy instrumentation, perfectly capturing the frantic pace of the visuals. “No more goofin' around, I want cool st,” RM spits in his signature style, followed by the confident assertion, “I'ma stay calm when they come up with that new st.”
Domodachi marks the fourth music video from RM's critically acclaimed album, Right Place, Wrong Person, following Come Back to Me, LOST!, and Groin. Released on May 24, the 11-track album serves as RM’s second solo LP, building upon the success of his 2022 debut, Indigo, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
Before the album’s release, RM dropped a series of concept photos designed to showcase him in a more ‘ordinary’ light. While currently enlisted in the South Korean military alongside bandmates Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, RM's dedication to music continues.