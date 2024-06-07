Nora Fatehi's latest song 'Nora' showcases her multicultural identity through music

Nora, who is of Moroccan descent, was born in Canada. She made her way into India in 2014 with the maiden film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans

She was then seen in the ninth season of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan and Jhalak Dikhia Jaa. Nora has also worked in Telugu and Malayalam films. She was seen in songs for films such as Temper. Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick.

Over the years, she gained the spotlight with her dancing prowess in tracks such as Dilbar. O Saki Saki, Jehda Nasha and Manike to name a few. She was last seen acting in films such as Crakk and Madgaon Express.