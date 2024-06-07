Nora Fatehi's latest song 'Nora' showcases her multicultural identity through music

Actress and dancing diva Nora Fatehi, who recently dropped her latest song named after her, says it showcases how Morocco, Canada and India have built her identity. "Creating Nora has been an incredible journey for me." the artiste said.
Nora brings forth the actress's Moroccan, Canadian, and Indian influences blending them to produce a unique sound. The beats of Moroccan rhythms are mixed with the energetic pulses of contemporary music with the lyrics written in English and Darija (Moroccan Arabic).
She added, "The song represents how Morocco, Canada, and India have built my identity, and it is my way of sharing rus heritage and personal success story with the world. I hope it inspires everyone to embrace their unique identities, celebrate their diversity, and find joy in their cultural backgrounds."
Nora, who is of Moroccan descent, was born in Canada. She made her way into India in 2014 with the maiden film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans
She was then seen in the ninth season of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan and Jhalak Dikhia Jaa. Nora has also worked in Telugu and Malayalam films. She was seen in songs for films such as Temper. Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick.
Over the years, she gained the spotlight with her dancing prowess in tracks such as Dilbar. O Saki Saki, Jehda Nasha and Manike to name a few. She was last seen acting in films such as Crakk and Madgaon Express.