This upcoming performance celebrates Austrian composer Franz Schubert

Franz Peter Schubert was one of the Austrian composers of the late classical and early romantic eras and despite his short life, he left behind a vast number of compositions.
These included more than 600 secular vocal works, seven complete symphonies, sacred music, operas, incidental music and a large body of piano and chamber music.
The Bangalore Men, the all-male ensemble of Legato School of Music and one of India’s premier all-male voices choir, is all set to pay homage to this legendary composer. Jonas Olsson, the conductor of the choir, lets us in on everything regarding the upcoming performance.
“The performance titled Simply Schubert, is going to be only about the music by Austrian composer Franz Schubert. He is a bridge-composer between the classical and the romantic era. He has written over 200 or 300 songs. He has written symphonies, he has written choir pieces and so much more. The audience can expect a mix of a roller coaster of emotions. I’m supercharged and I hope the audience would be as well,” begins Jonas.
“Apart from our Christmas program that will be performed at BIC in December, we have also started working on a new project, which is a full-fledged opera. We’re going to do a chamber baroque opera by the English composer Henry Purcell soom,” he tells us, signing off.
INR 500. June 8, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
