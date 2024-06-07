This upcoming performance celebrates Austrian composer Franz Schubert

Franz Peter Schubert was one of the Austrian composers of the late classical and early romantic eras and despite his short life, he left behind a vast number of compositions.

These included more than 600 secular vocal works, seven complete symphonies, sacred music, operas, incidental music and a large body of piano and chamber music.

The Bangalore Men, the all-male ensemble of Legato School of Music and one of India’s premier all-male voices choir, is all set to pay homage to this legendary composer. Jonas Olsson, the conductor of the choir, lets us in on everything regarding the upcoming performance.