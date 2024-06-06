Pride Month in Bengaluru kicks off with Mahesh Dattani’s play 'Untouchable' debuting in the city

Set in a futuristic pandemic, renowned playwright Mahesh Dattani’s play Untouchable is essentially about two people — so desperate for the touch and smell of another human that they decide to hook up even at the risk of falling sick — only to discover the differences in their caste and class that forbids them to do so.

During the pandemic in 2020, a theatre company in the US reached out to playwrights worldwide, including Mahesh, with a simple yet profound brief – write about what’s rattling your brain while you are isolated. This led to the creation of the short play, Untouchable. While a video performance of the play featuring the likes of Jim Sarbh, Puja Sarup and Roshan Mathew came out soon after, it’s set to have its stage debut production this week in Bengaluru and is being helmed by Samragni Dasgupta.

“Thanks to the marvels of technology, we were not entirely shut off from others in the lockdown. One imagines that people were completely isolated without telecommunication during the Spanish Flu or the Bubonic Plague. Unlike that, in 2020, we could connect with other humans outside our family through Zoom and Facetime. But the human connection was limited to seeing images on screen or hearing voices. The touch and smell were inaccessible in the virtual world for those isolated. Only the real sharing of space could provide the sensory gratification of touch and smell. That is why the characters in my play are desperate to meet despite the dangers,” Mahesh explains.

For director Samragni Dasgupta though, discovering Untouchable was a serendipity. “I was looking for a short play that focuses on the LGBTQIA+ community and came across Untouchable. I reached out to Mahesh and he allowed us to go ahead with our production,” says Samragni, who had previously directed Mahesh’s play Dance Like A Man.

Casting the play was difficult, however. Samragni says, “The play asks for a lot from the actors and challenges them in various ways. The only change I have made to the text is casting a trans-man, Lavanya and a non-binary person, Urvashi, as my actors.”