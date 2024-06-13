Rock singer Lou Majaw on the soundscape of Northeast

A

Right now, they are exploring all genres of music, whatever is happening in the music world. There are a few lyricists too, who are doing a great job. But what has grown to be problematic are the audiences.

When I started singing, the mindset of the people was clear, and they were peaceful. But now it has changed. I mean, we all look for a change, but we have to change for the better, for the goodness.

During our youth, we didn’t have all these festivals. We used to have a variety of shows, which were more like concerts, where individuals, a duo, a trio or four or five people used to sing from 7 in the evening to as late as 2 at night. People were just there enjoying the music, the dances, and whatever was happening.

But nowadays, it’s so difficult to have that kind of atmosphere. Now, if you visit a restaurant or a bar, where there’s a live music performance, maybe only four or five of the patrons present will truly be there for the music. The rest of them are there just to hang out and chill. And I find that to be ugly