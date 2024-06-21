Ritviz joins hands with Pakistani pop-R&B sensation Hasan Raheem for ‘Mehrbaan’

Hasan, who is Pakistan’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year (2021), and a certified doctor, said that working on the track was an absolute joy. He said, "Working with Ritviz on Mehrbaan was an absolute joy. We connected instantly over our passion for music and storytelling, and it's translated into something truly special. This song is more than just a collaboration; it's a symbol of the bridges music can build."

Multidisciplinary artiste Santanu Hazarika has lent his design charm to the artwork of the song. He said: “Ritviz and Hasan coming together seems like such an organic fit and it’s such a delight to create for both of them, especially for such a special project. It also seems like an organic way to grow alongside the Ritviz universe, where we’ve taken on a different tonality to highlight a new phase of his career.”