World Music Day: 18 musicians across the country share what music means to them

When you start talking about music, you probably run out of words to describe it. you can call it a feeling, an expression, a friend, a companion, an escape into another world — literally anything. It could be anything for you, but the matter of fact is, it means something to everyone. so, as we celebrate World Music Day today, it only makes sense to speak to some of the best in the industry to know everything that they think about music.

Vidya Vox (pop fusion, Chennai/Virginia)

Music is like a breath of fresh air in the middle of anxiety. It’s the feeling after rain and a connection with my inner world.