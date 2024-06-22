From K-Pop sensation to Indian icon, Aoora on his musical journey & cultural connection
Aoora's enthusiasm about India was initially sparked by Indian music and vibrant music videos, which encouraged him to travel there. He was struck by the immense warmth and love he received at his concert on his first visit, which strengthened his bond with India. As a result of their growing bond over time, Aoora now views India as his second home. Excerpts for his recent chat with us:
What first attracted you to India and made you decide to engage with your Indian fans, a step many Korean artists haven't taken?
Indian music and colourful music videos I saw attracted me first to India . They made me very curious and I wanted to explore India. On my first visit to India, I received so much love and warmth during my concert. I felt so connected with the country and decided to explore more and now I feel it’s my second home.
What has been the most surprising or unexpected aspect of Indian culture and traditions for you? How did you handle the initial challenges of adjusting?
I think, it was surprising for me how people freely express themselves here and believe in sharing and caring. In Korea, we lead lonely lives. While family values are pretty much similar, the way of expression is different. I did not have much challenge in adjusting since my personality and energy really vibes with India.
How did participating in Bigg Boss change your perception of India and your connection with the Indian audience?
Being part of Bigg Boss was a very evolving experience for me. It gave me a very close insight to the Indian ways, emotions and so on, and made me self reflect a lot. I think I understand people better after Bigg Boss and it also connected me to so many people who have been showering their love on me.
Can you see yourself making India your home in the future? What aspects of living in India appeal to you the most?
I definitely see myself living in India. I think Indian music, food, festivities and warmth of people everything appeals to me.
What are your favourite Indian dishes? How has your experience been with Indian cuisine, and have you tried cooking any Indian recipes yourself?
I love dosa, appam, pani puri. I also like dal and rice. I don’t eat much spicy food but otherwise I love Indian cuisine a lot. I did try to make dosa few times. With little help I think I can make it well .
How do you see your role in promoting Korean culture through your music?
As my music is fusion of K-Pop with Indian music, I feel I can create collaborative music which will help in promoting both cultures. Also, I taught the Korean "I Love You" pose to Salman Khan on Bigg Boss, and many Indian people are copying the finger heart now. Many Koreans are trying to follow me into India. I feel proud in this regard and want to promote more Korean culture.
How do you think music can bring people together, especially in today's world?
I feel it’s music that has brought me closer to India. Inspite of not knowing the language I was able to communicate with everyone through my music.
Which moment in your career are you most proud of?
My first debut stage at SBS Super Concert in Korea and performing my song at Bigg Boss in India.