Join Niraval for an unforgettable night in Hyderabad, blending Telugu classics with contemporary hits across multiple languages

The Hyderabad music scene is buzzing with anticipation for Niraval Live, an event set to showcase the dynamic and versatile band, Niraval. Formed in 2015, the band began its journey as an open mic group. Comprised of six talented musicians — Sweekar Agasthi on lead vocals, Sagar Ramachandruni on bass guitar, Vaishak Menon on drums and percussions, Rajesh Kumar on saxophone and flute, Jay Derric Paul on keyboards, and Joel Sastry on guitar — Niraval has grown into a powerhouse of regional music.

Reflecting on their journey, Vaishak shares, “Through Sagar, we all got a chance and started our journey with the band.” Their collection includes songs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil, making their performances a rich tapestry of cultural sounds. “We brainstorm together, jam, and practice many songs to decide what to play in a show. We don’t usually repeat a song many times to avoid boring the audience,” he says.

For their Hyderabad show, they will be playing an eclectic mix of AR Rahman songs, Mani Sharma classics, and fan favourites like Kammani. The band’s commitment to blending dif ferent musical elements is a hallmark of their sound.

Social media has played a significant role in the band’s rise. Vaishak notes, “Social media in any profession has given a big boost in many careers, and the same with us as well. It served us as a stage in the beginning.” This digital presence has enabled them to reach a wider audience and build a dedicated fan base.

Sagar highlights the band’s willingness to experiment with languages and styles, often changing a song’s language based on its multilingual versions rather than audience feedback. This approach ensures their mashups remain unique and engaging for the crowd.

Looking ahead, the band’s founder shares their plans, “We will experiment with different languages and styles in our mashups to make them unique and surprising. The tricky part is gauging crowd reaction and adjusting accordingly.”

Niraval Live in Hyderabad promises to be a night of musical magic, showcasing the band’s ability to connect songs in different languages seamlessly. This event is set to highlight the innovative spirit and cultural richness that the band brings to the stage.

Tickets at Rs 299. June 28, 8 pm.

At Grease Monkey, Jubilee Hills

Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha

Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress



