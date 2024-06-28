Elyzium, the indie band, gears up to captivate the Chennai crowd with their electrifying performance

Multilingual artistes boast immense versatility, showcasing not only their musical talent but also the diversity rooted in them. Hyderabad-based band, Elyzium, is one such ensemble of musical talents who have built a reputation for engaging live shows and sonically beautiful renditions of many popular songs like Jana Gana Mana, Ramta Jogi and Humma Humma, performing with various talented artistes.

The band’s release of their original compositions like Pretty Ponne and Thadi Kantilo has also received much love and appreciation. Now, the band is all set to perform their set once again in Chennai.

We rope in the current band members, Dinker Kalvala (Vocalist), Pranav (Vocalist), Vidya Sagar (Drummer), Richard (Bass Guitarist), Charan (Keys), and Neil Joshua (Guitarist), for a chat ahead of their performance in the city.