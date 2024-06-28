Elyzium, the indie band, gears up to captivate the Chennai crowd with their electrifying performance
Multilingual artistes boast immense versatility, showcasing not only their musical talent but also the diversity rooted in them. Hyderabad-based band, Elyzium, is one such ensemble of musical talents who have built a reputation for engaging live shows and sonically beautiful renditions of many popular songs like Jana Gana Mana, Ramta Jogi and Humma Humma, performing with various talented artistes.
The band’s release of their original compositions like Pretty Ponne and Thadi Kantilo has also received much love and appreciation. Now, the band is all set to perform their set once again in Chennai.
We rope in the current band members, Dinker Kalvala (Vocalist), Pranav (Vocalist), Vidya Sagar (Drummer), Richard (Bass Guitarist), Charan (Keys), and Neil Joshua (Guitarist), for a chat ahead of their performance in the city.
What is going to be on the playlist for your Chennai show?
Charan: The set list is going to be our Telugu and Hindi songs, with an addition of a couple of Tamil songs.
World Music Day just passed by. Keeping up the spirits of the same, what can be done to foster musical talents in the country?
Dinker: A directive goal and proper training are essential in the first place, along with proper grooming from the learning phase. Focus, perseverance, commitment and consistency are the key elements of being a successful artiste. Bringing out better arrangements, being able to perform songs without diluting the original essence, and doing the best in what we do make us sound great as musicians!
How do you strengthen the chemistry between performers on stage?
Vidya Sagar: We do a lot of rehearsals. As a family, we not only restrict ourselves to our music but also stay connected, always.
Who are some of the biggest influences on your music?
Richard: A R Rahman sir has been pivotal for us. Apart from him , we also look up to some amazing musicians and bands like Avial. Western music has also been a part of our journey.
Tickets at INR 499.
(Excluding cover charges) On Friday, 28 June. 9 pm onwards.
At Hard Rock Cafe, Nungambakkam.