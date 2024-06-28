Paris-based DJ GREG gears up for his debut gig in Chennai, bringing pulsating beats to Chennai

The electronic music scene in Chennai is all set to reach a crescendo as Paris-based DJ and producer GREG, a popular name in the club scene, is gearing up to bring the house down with his pulsating beats.

A resident DJ at Paris’s La CREOLE party and Rinse France web radio, his eclectic, high-energy sets are a smashing hit across France and Europe. As the DJ gets behind the turntables for his maiden tour to Chennai, Indulge chats with him.

This is your debut tour to India, and you have already performed in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, and Chandigarh. How do you find the Indian audiences?

They seem to be open to everything, whether it’s house, techno, or dancehall; they followed my beats and kept grooving.

Are your sets for the Indian audiences any different from those in Europe?

Not really! I am just taking a little more time to understand the crowd, as this is my first time in the country.