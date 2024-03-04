Badshah announces debut USA and Canada tour

The schedule currently includes six arena shows in different cities: Toronto on May 31st, Vancouver on June 1st, San Francisco on June 7th, Houston on June 8th, Dallas on June 9th, and New Jersey on June 15th. More dates for cities like Singapore, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Netherlands will be announced in the coming weeks.

Touring in support of his much-awaited third studio album Ek Tha Raja, the upcoming global showcase was previously premiered in India with a sold-out 10-city trek and will couple stellar visual storytelling with state-of-the-art production. The tour with its fresh format will entail a three hour show and embrace an eclectic setlist of over 30 songs. Fans can expect to be regaled with some of his all-time radio hits such as Jugnu, Paani Paani, Garmi, DJ Waale Babu, Lets Nacho, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Genda Phool, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Paagal, amongst others.

While Badshah has delivered singular global performances over the past few years—such as his shows across London, Leeds, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, The Paagal Tour 2024 will mark the rapper’s first-ever multi-city global arena trek of a considerable scale.

The nomenclature of the tour, suggestive of a celebration of the 38-year-old’s artistry and legacy over the last decade, aptly sums up Badshah’s sentiments of the unprecedented run as he prepares to hit the road and set a brand new milestone for the Indian hip-hop industry.