Badshah announces debut USA and Canada tour

Amidst great excitement for his highly anticipated third studio album, Badshah, a highly regarded Indian hip-hop artist, has recently revealed his much-awaited comeback to the international stage with The Paagal Tour 2024. This tour will mark his first time performing in Canada and the USA, and it is set to take place later this year. With the aim of establishing the Indian hip hop genre's presence abroad, Badshah, a versatile Punjabi hip-hop icon, will be embarking on an extensive global summer tour from May to August this year.
The schedule currently includes six arena shows in different cities: Toronto on May 31st, Vancouver on June 1st, San Francisco on June 7th, Houston on June 8th, Dallas on June 9th, and New Jersey on June 15th. More dates for cities like Singapore, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Netherlands will be announced in the coming weeks.
Touring in support of his much-awaited third studio album Ek Tha Raja, the upcoming global showcase was previously premiered in India with a sold-out 10-city trek and will couple stellar visual storytelling with state-of-the-art production. The tour with its fresh format will entail a three hour show and embrace an eclectic setlist of over 30 songs. Fans can expect to be regaled with some of his all-time radio hits such as Jugnu, Paani Paani, Garmi, DJ Waale Babu, Lets Nacho, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Genda Phool, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Paagal, amongst others.
While Badshah has delivered singular global performances over the past few years—such as his shows across London, Leeds, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, The Paagal Tour 2024 will mark the rapper’s first-ever multi-city global arena trek of a considerable scale.
The nomenclature of the tour, suggestive of a celebration of the 38-year-old’s artistry and legacy over the last decade, aptly sums up Badshah’s sentiments of the unprecedented run as he prepares to hit the road and set a brand new milestone for the Indian hip-hop industry.
Recently rapper-entrepreneur-philanthropist grabbed headlines for becoming the first-ever Indian hip-hop artist to headline the mainstage of Untold which is one of the best music festival by DJ Mag.
Badshah states, “Grateful and blessed. This year has kickstarted on an extremely electrifying note and I’m appreciative that I’m getting to do everything that I’m truly passionate about. The Paagal Tour is about the ability to conquer your dreams, break stereotypes and transcend boundaries- inspire to be inspired. See you in the arenas soon for one of my most experimental and never seen before live show experiences till date! Love and peace!”
Originally due in 2023, his upcoming album Ek Tha Raja was ultimately pushed back to 2024. In a message to his fans announcing the postponement, Badshah assured his audiences that his latest album would be worth the longer-than-expected wait. Billed as the biggest gift the artist has ever presented to his global fan community, the full album will release sometime in mid-March 2024 and will feature a slew of top-ranking collaborators. The first single from the album Daaku that was released earlier this week was trending across all digital streaming platforms.
Tickets have gone live on 1st March 2024.